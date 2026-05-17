No Signal from Kiev Regarding New Round of Talks, Senior Russian Diplomat Says
Mikhail Galuzin noted that for successful negotiations Vladimir Zelensky will need to order the Ukrainian armed forces to cease fire and pull troops from Donbass
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin Alexander Ryumin/TASS
MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Moscow has not so far received any signals from Kiev regarding its readiness for another round of talks to resolve the Ukraine conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Izvestia.
"We have received no signals from Kiev regarding its willingness to make a meaningful progress in resolving the conflict," the senior Russian diplomat said.
Commenting on conditions "for successful negotiations," Galuzin argued that "[Vladimir] Zelensky will need to order the Ukrainian armed forces to cease fire and pull troops from Donbass, and Russian regions." "Then it will be possible to negotiate specific parameters of a truly comprehensive just and lasting peace," the diplomat maintained. "It will be a challenging negotiation process, but we are ready for it," he added.
Active work is currently being conducted to solve humanitarian tasks, including POW swaps, repatriation of civilians, and reuniting families, primarily children and their parents, Galuzin noted.
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