Russian Armed Forces Liberate Borovaya and Kutkovka in Kharkov Region
The Russian Defense Ministry also reported that Ukraine lost about 1,045 servicemen in the special military operation zone over the past day
© Dmitry Yagodkin/TASS
MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russian military personnel liberated two settlements in the Kharkov Region over the past day, namely Borovaya and Kutkovka, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"Units of Battlegroup West, as a result of active operations, liberated the settlements of Borovaya and Kutkovka in the Kharkov Region," the Defense Ministry stated.
According to the ministry, Russian air defense forces shot down 12 guided aerial bombs and 353 Ukrainian military fixed-wing drones over the past day. "Air defense forces shot down 12 guided aerial bombs, two HIMARS multiple rocket launcher projectiles manufactured in the US, and 353 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry stated.
The ministry also reported that Ukraine lost about 1,045 servicemen in the special military operation zone over the past day: Battlegroup North eliminated 180 servicemen, Battlegroup West eliminated more than 170, Battlegroup South eliminated up to 105, Battlegroup Center eliminated over 270, Battlegroup East eliminated over 255, Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated up to 65 soldiers.
In addition, the forces of the Black Sea Fleet have destroyed six unmanned surface vehicles of the Ukrainian military. "Forces of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed six Ukrainian unmanned surface vehicles in the northwestern part of the Black Sea," the department stated.
Moreover, "Russian armed forces groupings inflicted damage on energy, transport, airfield, and port infrastructure facilities used by Ukraine, drone assembly sites, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry added.
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