Trump Claims US, Nigerian Forces Killed Senior ISIS Figure
By Al Mayadeen English
16 May 2026 08:43
US President Donald Trump said US and Nigerian forces killed a senior ISIS leader in Africa during a joint military operation targeting the group’s regional activities.
US President Donald Trump announced that American and Nigerian forces killed a senior ISIS leader during a joint military operation in Africa.
In a statement published via a Truth Social post on May 16, Trump said the operation targeted Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, whom he described as the second-in-command figure within ISIS.
“Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the armed forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield,” Trump said.
According to Trump, the operation was carried out after US intelligence sources tracked al-Minuki’s movements while he was hiding in Africa.
“Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing,” Trump added. “He will no longer terrorize the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans.”
Washington says operation was conducted with Nigeria
Trump praised Nigerian authorities for cooperating with the United States during the operation.
The announcement highlighted expanding military coordination between Washington and Abuja amid ongoing security challenges across parts of Nigeria and the broader Sahel region.
No further operational details were immediately released regarding the location of the strike or the nature of the mission.
Recent ISIS activity in Nigeria
ISIS terrorists launched an attack against a Nigerian army position in Magumeri earlier this month which led to multiple deaths and injuries among military personnel.
The assault targeted a Forward Operating Base in the northeastern Borno State during the early hours of Thursday, which marks another case of escalation in the ongoing war against the terrorist organization that has destabilized the region for years.
Reuters, quoting a military source, reported that militants stormed the base amid poor visibility, resulting in the deaths of three soldiers and injuring 14 others, including the commanding officer.
The source added that about eight terrorists were killed during the gunfight.
Trump pressured Nigeria over security claims
Nigeria previously came under criticism from Trump, who accused the country of failing to protect Christians from persecution, claims the Nigerian government strongly denied.
Nigerian officials rejected allegations that the government tolerated religious persecution, arguing instead that the country faced broader security and insurgency challenges affecting multiple communities.
“Terrorist violence in any form, whether directed at Christians, Muslims or other communities, remains an affront to Nigeria’s values and to international peace and security,” the Nigerian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following an anti-ISIS operation last year with the US.
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