Morocco Building Collapse Kills at Least Nine
By Africa News with AFP
Morocco
A residential building in the Moroccan city of Fes collapsed on Thursday, killing nine people and injuring others, authorities said.
An initial toll reported by state-run news agency MAP said four people died and six were injured in the accident.
It was unclear how many people in total were inside the five-storey building when it crumpled.
The latest toll was still preliminary, according to a Fes court which announced it, adding that an investigation had been opened.
Last December, two other buildings collapsed in Fes, killing a total of 22 people.
And in May last year, also in Fes, nine people died when a residential building fell.
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