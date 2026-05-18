'Maybe Around 30 Shots' | Man Describes What He Heard Near Islamic Center of San Diego
Police reported an active shooter in the area Monday afternoon.
Author: TEGNA
1:33 PM PDT May 18, 2026
SAN DIEGO — A man said he was having lunch near the Islamic Center of San Diego Monday afternoon when he heard what sounded like gunshots ring out.
"I heard at least a dozen shots, and they sounded like (they came) from semi-automatic weapons," said the man, a retired resident named Andre. "There was a pause and then another dozen shots and again a pause and then another dozen shots, so maybe around 30 shots."
Andre said he called 911 and they asked him if he had seen a car speeding away from the mosque.
Several minutes later, he said he heard police sirens and a helicopter.
The public in the surrounding neighborhoods was advised to shelter in place in their homes and to avoid the area. Some schools in the area were temporarily placed on lockdown, according to parents.
Just after 1 p.m., San Diego Police said the "threat at the Islamic Center has been neutralized."
The Islamic Center of San Diego describes itself as the largest mosque in San Diego County on its website. The center has roughly 5,000 members as part of its congregation and works with other mosques in the greater San Diego region.
"The mosque has been expanding with time," Andre said. "It's very busy on Fridays for the prayers, and during Ramadan it gets very congested here. It's a good thing that it didn't happen on a Friday, because all the streets would be full of people and it would have been much more difficult than it is today."
CBS8 later confirmed that at least one person had died. Stay with us for updates on this story.
A reunification center was set up for parents at the San Diego Clairemont Seventh-day Adventist Church, located at 4125 Hathaway Street.
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