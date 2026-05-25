Ukrainian Forces Not Easing Up on Their Attacks on Energodar, Damaging Two Buses — ZNPP
Two more passenger buses have been damaged in Energodar
© Alexey Konovalos|TASS
MELITOPOL, May 23. /TASS/. The situation in Energodar, a satellite city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, remains extremely tense due to constant Ukrainian attacks, with two passenger buses damaged in the most recent strike, the station reported on its Telegram.
"Two more passenger buses have been damaged in Energodar. The city is under virtually constant shelling. Vehicles, cell phone towers, residential rooftops, and urban infrastructure are being hit. The situation remains extremely tense. The intensity of the attacks is not decreasing. Both nuclear power plant employees who ensure the plant's safety and all Energodar residents are under constant psychological pressure," the statement said.
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