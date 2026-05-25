Europe's 'Indulgence' for Kiev Prompts Strikes on Civilian Targets — Russian Envoy
Rodion Miroshnik noted that at the current stage, European states are deliberately ignoring violations of international and humanitarian law by Ukraine
Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large on the Kiev Regime's War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Europe effectively assumes that Ukraine is allowed to do whatever it wants, and it is precisely this "indulgence" from the West that has become one of the reasons for new Ukrainian strikes on civilian targets, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large on the Kiev Regime's War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik told the Izvestia newspaper.
According to him, at the current stage, European states are deliberately ignoring violations of international and humanitarian law by Ukraine, effectively absolving it of responsibility for any actions in the conflict zone.
"This [war crimes -- TASS] is one of the important issues that will undoubtedly arise on the negotiation track. The question here is whether international humanitarian law in the form of the Geneva Conventions, Additional Protocols, and a whole list of conventions should be swept under the rug, or whether international humanitarian law is binding on everyone. If it is binding on everyone, then Europe will have to admit that Kiev committed such crimes," the ambassador said.
In the early hours of May 22, the Ukrainian armed forces used UAVs to attack the academic building and dormitory of the Starobelsk Pedagogical College of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University in the LPR. At the time of the strike, 86 children aged 14 to 18 were inside. Twenty-one people were killed. According to LPR head Leonid Pasechnik, 65 children were injured.
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