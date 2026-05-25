Death Toll from Ukrainian Attack on Starobelsk College Rises to 16
Four more bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, spokesperson for the Russian Emergencies Ministry said
© Alexander Reka/TASS
MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The bodies of four children have been recovered from under the rubble of a college in Starobelsk, bringing the death toll to 16, a spokesperson for the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.
"Four more bodies have been recovered from under the rubble," the spokesperson said.
Another 42 people suffered injuries and five more people remain under the rubble.
The Ukrainian military launched drones at the academic building and dormitory of the Lugansk Pedagogical University’s Vocational College in the city of Starobelsk in the early hours of May 22. As many as 86 students aged from 14 and 18 years were inside at the time of the attack.
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