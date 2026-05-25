Death Toll at Starobelsk College Up to 21; Search Operations Over — Ministry
All the bodies of the victims have been recovered from the rubble
© Alexander Reka/TASS
MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. According to the latest data, 21 people were killed in a Ukrainian attack on a college dormitory in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic; rescuers have recovered the bodies of all the victims from under the rubble, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.
"Search operations in Starobelsk at the site of the dormitory collapse have been completed. All the bodies of the victims have been recovered from the rubble," the statement said.
As a result of the Ukrainian attack, 21 people were killed and 42 were injured.
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