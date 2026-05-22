Sudanese Civilian and Armed Groups Open Nairobi Talks on Ending the War
22 May 2026
May 22, Nairobi — A broad coalition of Sudanese political, civil, and armed movements opened talks in Nairobi on Friday aimed at finding a path to end the war and achieve peace and stability in Sudan.
The opening session of the meeting of the “Sudanese Declaration of Principles Forces for Building a New Homeland” brought together political party leaders, civil society figures, armed movement commanders, and public personalities.
Addresses were delivered by Sudham Alliance “Sumoud” chairman Abdalla Hamdok, Sudan Liberation Army (SLA) leader Abdelwahid Mohamed al-Nur, and other leaders including Arab Socialist Ba’ath Party-Original chairman Ali al-Rayah al-Sanhouri.
The meeting’s agenda centres on the current political situation, the continuation of the war, and the further development of the declaration, according to SLA spokesman Mohamed Abdelrahman, who spoke to Sudan Tribune ahead of the session.
The coalition had signed the Declaration of Principles in Nairobi in mid-December 2025, asserting that “there is no military solution in Sudan” and calling for pressure on the Sudanese Armed Forces, the Rapid Support Forces, and their armed allies to commit to the roadmap proposed by the Quad mechanism countries in September 2025.
Participants stressed the importance of dialogue, coordination, and joint action among Sudanese across political divides, and reaffirmed the need to unify national efforts toward a comprehensive political solution that ends the war and fulfils the aspirations of the Sudanese people for peace, democracy, and stability.
Among those attending are Hamdok, Abdelwahid al-Nur, Sudanese Congress Party chairman Omar al-Digair, National Umma Party Secretary-General Al-Wathiq al-Barir, SPLM-N Revolutionary Democratic Current leader Yasir Arman, Federal Gathering Executive Office chairman Babiker Faisal, Ba’ath Party-National chairman Kamal Boulad, and Professionals and Unions Coordination chairman Taha Osman.
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