Russia Uses Oreshnik Weapon to Strike Ukrainian Military Command Posts
That was response to terrorist attacks by the Ukrainian military against civilian facilities located on the territory of the Russian Federation, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
© Russian Defense Ministry/TASS
MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. In response to terrorist attacks by the Ukrainian military against civilian facilities located on the territory of the Russian Federation, Russian forces launched a massive strike using Oreshnik, Iskander, Kinzhal and Zircon missiles at Ukrainian military command facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.
"In response to the terrorist attacks by Ukraine on civilian targets in Russia, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike using Oreshnik, Iskander, Kinzhal and Zircon missiles… as well as unmanned aerial vehicles to strike enemy’s military command posts, air bases and military-industrial production complexes in Ukraine," the ministry stated.
The ministry added that all designated targets were hit and objectives of the preliminary-set mission had been achieved.
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