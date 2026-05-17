Ukrainian Military Drone Found Crashed in Lithuania — Crisis Management Center
The drone fell near the village of Samane in Utena District Municipality in eastern Lithuania
© AP Photo/ Evgeny Maloletka, archive
VILNIUS, May 18. /TASS/. An attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that was found crashed in Lithuania on Sunday was probably launched from Ukraine, the Lithuanian government's National Crisis Management Centre said.
"According to primary data, judging from what we can see from the debris, that was likely a Ukrainian drone," the chief of the centre, Vilmantas Vitkauskas, told reporters.
The drone fell near the village of Samane in Utena District Municipality in eastern Lithuania. The drone crashed in a field, Vitkauskas specified. Special services are working at the scene. There were no signs that the drone had exploded upon crashing.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda warned last week that his country finds using its airspace by any warring sides to conduct joint military operations inadmissible, as he said stray drones must be downed.
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