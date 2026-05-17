Drone Attack on Moscow, Surrounding Region Kills Three People, Leaves 18 Injured
According to preliminary reports, three people were killed and another six suffered injuries in the Moscow Region
© Danil Kiselyov/ TASS, archive
MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry’s air defenses repelled a massive Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow and the surrounding region last night.
According to preliminary reports, three people were killed and another six suffered injuries in the Moscow Region; over 12 people were reported injured in Moscow.
TASS has gathered the key information about the consequences.
Moscow
- Air defenses shot down over 120 drones heading for Moscow in the past 24 hours, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said. After midnight 81 drones were destroyed.
- Twelve people were injured in drone attacks.
- In particular, construction workers suffered injuries at the entrance to the Moscow Refinery.
- The facility’s operation was not affected.
- Three residential buildings were damaged.
- Response teams are working at the site.
Moscow region
- Two men were killed in the village of Pogorelki in Mytishchi, where drone debris hit a house under construction.
- Drone debris also damaged another house; there were no casualties.
- A drone hit a private house in Khimki, killing a woman and leaving another person trapped under the rubble.
- A drone damaged several apartments in a high-rise building in Putilkovo; there were no casualties.
- Four people suffered injuries in the town of Istra.
- Oksana Yerokhanova, head of the Sergiyev Posad urban district, reported that four private houses and three cars were damaged in the district.
- Drones damaged an apartment building in Dedovsk and six private houses in the Agrogorodok settlement.
- Falling drone debris caused a private house to catch fire in the Naro-Fominsk District; there were no casualties.
- In Lobnya, a woman was injured by shrapnel, Anna Krotova, head of the city district reported. Five apartment buildings were damaged as well as approximately 20 cars.
- Drones also attacked several infrastructure facilities in the Moscow Region; emergency personnel, police officers and administration officials are working at the sites.
Airport operations
- Overnight and this morning, the Federal Aviation agency announced restrictions on operations at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky airports. These restrictions were later lifted at Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky. Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports are accepting and dispatching flights in coordination with the relevant authorities.
- According to the Russian Transport Ministry, 51 aircraft bound for Moscow were diverted to alternate airfields due to temporary restrictions.
- In addition, approximately 32 flights were reported to be delayed by more than two hours.
- Airport services are working in an enhanced mode to support passengers. The situation in the terminals is reportedly calm.
- The fall of debris of a drone has been detected at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport, according to a statement from the airport. It is at a safe distance from passenger and aircraft service areas. There are no injuries or damage. Aeroflot Airlines announced plans to resume regular flights from Sheremetyevo by 2:00 p.m. Moscow time, regardless of temporary restrictions in effect at airports in other regions.
-The Moscow Interregional Transport Prosecutor's Office told TASS that an investigation is underway into the restrictions at the Moscow-based airports.
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