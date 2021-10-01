Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on Sputnik Radio's By Any Means Necessary
Listen to Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, in segment three of this broadcast of By Any Means Necessary aired over Sputnik Radio.
To hear the podcast of the program featuring Azikiwe in segment three just click on this website: Solidarity With the Global South Means Resisting Imperialist Indoctrination - By Any Means Necessary - Podcast (podinstall.com)
Abayomi Azikiwe sheds light on the complex situation in Rwanda and its role in international affairs over the last 27 years since the 1994 genocide.
The promotional text for broadcast says the following: "In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss the conviction of Paul Rusesabagina, the subject of the film Hotel Rwanda, on charges related to terrorism, how this case serves as another example of Paul Kagame’s ruthless crackdown on challenges to his rule, how the US props up the rule of Kagame, and US meddling in Rwanda and other countries in the region."
No comments:
Post a Comment