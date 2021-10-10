Aviation Expert Debunks CNN’s Lies About Ethiopian Airlines
October 10, 2021
ADDIS ABABA– Aside from CNN’s acknowledgment of no evidence that verifies Ethiopian Airlines commercial flights carrying any weapons , an aviation expert has tracked down Nima Elibagir ’s dangerous lies about the carrier explaining the legality of using civilian aircrafts during national emergencies.
General U.S. Department of Transportation Former Inspector Mary Schiavo told CNN that it is legal for civilian aircrafts to be used for military purpose during national emergencies.
The expert further said that: “It is right. Many countries including United States in times of national emergence can declare civilian airline to become part of the national emergence. Every country has its own laws. Ethiopia’s law may be very different because the government owns the airline.”
Many country have laws in place to allow the airlines in time of emergency to use commercial airlines, commercial planes to perform military functions. Many countries including the U.S use civilian aircrafts for military function. It is perfectly legal, the expert underscored.
The United States government used Ethiopian airlines for military purpose as part of the Afghanistan evacuation effort.
“Both cargo and passenger planes were used in the operation, though CNN has no evidence that commercial passengers were on any of the flights carrying weapons”, it was learnt.
BY MULATU BELACHEW
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD OCTOBER 10/2021
