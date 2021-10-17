Congo to Vaccinate 4m People against Yellow Fever
October 17, 2021
BRAZZAVILLE, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Republic of the Congo's Inter-Agency Coordinating Committee for Immunization adopted Saturday a plan to implement the preventive vaccination campaign against yellow fever.
According to the committee, this campaign aims to reach at least four million people aged between 9 and 60.
"Our country is part of the yellow fever epidemic belt," the country's Minister of Health and Population Gilbert Mokoki said, adding that according to the latest epidemiological analysis, the country is at the risk of yellow fever epidemics.
The main objective of this prevention campaign is to increase the level of immunity of the population against yellow fever in all health districts across the country and prevent yellow fever epidemics, said Mokoki.
In 2018, the country had already organized, in collaboration with the World Health Organization and its partners, a vaccination campaign that managed to immunize more than one million people in six days.
