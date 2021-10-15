Ethiopia Expresses Readiness to Cooperate with AU in Conflict Resolution
October 15, 2021
• 39th Ordinary Session of AUC Executive Council kicks off
ADDIS ABABA – Ethiopia is ready to cooperate with the African Union (AU) in the latter’s efforts of applying African solutions to African problems, so said Demeke Mekonnen, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.
Demeke made the remark during the 39thOrdinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union Commission (AUC). The two-day ordinary session of foreign affairs ministers and delegations of the AU member countries was officially kicked off yesterday.
During the session, Demeke briefed participants on the current situation in Ethiopia and its efforts and readiness to solve the problems on its own.
He also thanked the African Union for sending a team to observe Ethiopia’s sixth General elections. Demeke further said that the election was free, fair, and democratic.
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Ambassador Dina Mufti also told journalists that the 39thOrdinary Session of the Executive Council of the AUC is of great importance for Ethiopia, adding that Ethiopia will use the session to convey the reality about the current situation of Ethiopia.
Alongside the meeting, efforts are being made to clarify Ethiopia’s stance regarding the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the situation in the northern part of the country, Ambassador Dina stated.
He also reported that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen held talks with members of delegation of Benin, and the delegation has made a request to open the country’s embassy in Ethiopia.
He further noted that Demeke will discuss with the delegations of Algeria, Liberia, Cameroon, Angola, Burundi, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and Sierra Leone.
According to Ambassador Dina, the main agendas of the meeting are challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, vaccines, strengthening the CDC, solutions to be taken in the future regarding the pandemic, as well as the need to reorganize the structures of the African Union, and ways in which African countries being self-sufficient in a budget that allows them to solve their problems on their own.
In his opening speech, African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat noted that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has posed a great threat in the continent.
He further urged participants of the ordinary session to deliberate on ways to effectively combat the pandemic and gear up the efforts of the CDC.
He also insisted that African countries should strengthen multi-sectoral cooperation to build a strong and prosperous Africa.
BY ABDUREZAK MOHAMMED
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD OCTOBER 15/2021
