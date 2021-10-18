Geagea’s Party Biggest Threat to Christians in Lebanon, Aims to Create Civil War: Nasrallah
Monday, 18 October 2021 11:24 PM
Press TV
An image grab from Hezbollah's al-Manar TV on September 13, 2021, shows Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah, delivering a televised speech.
The secretary-general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement says the far-right Lebanese Forces (LF) political party, led by Samir Geagea, is the “biggest threat” to Christians in Lebanon, warning the former militia group against “miscalculations” that would plunge the country into a civil war.
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks in a televised speech on Monday, following the deadly violence that targeted a Hezbollah gathering in protest against a judge’s investigation of last year's Beirut Port explosion.
The violence saw Geagea’s militias firing on Hezbollah’s supporters, leaving at least seven people dead and 60 others injured.
“The biggest threat to the Christian presence in Lebanon and the security of the Christian community is the Forces party," Nasrallah said, stressing that "the Lebanese Forces party's project to create civil war in the country.”
While “our main war is with the Zionist occupiers,” the party is seeking to falsely portray Hezbollah as Lebanese Christians’ adversary, noted the Hezbollah chief.
Lebanon’s Interior Ministry concludes that the Lebanese Forces party started the Thursday shooting in Beirut that killed six people.
This is while Lebanese Christians can ask their coreligionists in Syria, where Hezbollah has been assisting the army against Takfiri terrorists, “about Hezbollah’s treatment of them” and find out how the movement defended the Syrian Christian community, Nasrallah said.
“We are not considered to be any threat against you, but the Lebanese Forces’ party and its chief are sources of danger to you,” he stated.
Nasrallah, meanwhile, said his movement reserved the right to protest attempts at “politicization” of the Beirut Port blast.
No comments:
Post a Comment