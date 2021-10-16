Mexico to Import Cuban COVID-19 Vaccines
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) reported that there is an agreement with the Government of Cuba to acquire the vaccine against Covid-19 Abdala and continue the fight against the pandemic.
"There is an agreement with the Government of Cuba to acquire Cuban vaccines. It has not been possible to materialize, but we do have a cooperative relationship, especially in the medical field", said the President during his morning press conference.
With the proposal to continue working together, the Head of State pointed out that "we have good relations with the United States, and we also have very good relations with the Government of Cuba.
These relations were described by the Mexican President as ties of cooperation for development and international solidarity.
On September 18, the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, ratified the willingness to work on the production and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines produced on the island, within the Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).
López Obrador also specified that the country authorized 180 million Mexican pesos (almost 9 million dollars) to research and develop the Mexican vaccine called Patria against the Sars-Cov-2 virus.
"Research is already underway in Mexico, and it is going very well for the Patria vaccine. We are going to have our vaccine; we are working for that. It has all the support," he said. (RHC)
