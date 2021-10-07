SACP Condolences Message on the Death of Peruvian Revolutionary and Political Prisoner, Comrade Gonzalo
23 September 2021
The South African Communist Party (SACP) conveys heartfelt condolences to the family and working people of Peru on the death of Comrade Manuel Rubén Abimael Guzmán Reynoso, popularly known as “Chairman Gonzalo”. The SACP also conveys deepest condolences to the Communist Party of Peru, a party he helped to establish and lead.
Comrade Gonzalo died in prison at the age of 86. He was arrested on 12th September 1992 by the Peruvian state and was incarcerated in the maximum-security prison of the naval base of Callao, the port of Lima, until his death on 11 September 2021. The 1992 conviction, as well as successive convictions, followed sham trials by the Peruvian state.
The Peruvian state went on to grossly mistreat his partner, Comrade Elena Albertina Iparraguirre Revoredo, who had also been captured in 1992 along with Comrade Gonzalo. A life imprisonment was imposed on her in 1992 by a secret military tribunal which jettisoned all principles of justice in her trial.
Gonzalo was a highly respected Marxist-Leninist who made profound contributions to the further development of the Marxist-Leninist thought. His writings on fascism generally, and Peruvian fascism in particular helped conscientise the people of Peru and galvanised workers and peasants to intensify their struggles.
The SACP acknowledges the brave struggles waged by Comrade Gonzalo, together with the Communist Party of Peru, leading workers and peasants in resisting the reactionary ruling system in Peru and imperialism. Across the globe, people still living under the capitalist yoke of oppression, exploitation, inequality, poverty and the struggle to support life have drawn many lessons from the experience of the Peruvian revolutionaries particularly but not exclusively on guerrilla warfare.
Imprisonment did not mean the end of the struggle for Gonzalo, however. He continued advocating for social emancipation even beyond prison walls.
For all the years since his incarceration, and despite worldwide people’s campaigns for his release, the Peruvian state maintained its inhumane stance and kept him in prison.
The SACP calls for the preservation of Comrade Gonzalo’s memory, including his works in the struggle against capitalism, be it in its colonial, fascist, imperialist or any other forms. In his memory, the SACP makes the further call for the unity of the people of Peru, South America, and the world against imperialism.
