SHOPS LOOTED, SHOTS FIRED AS VIOLENCE BREAKS OUT IN GQEBERHA
One community member told Eyewitness News that the riots violence erupted following an altercation between a man and a taxi driver.
While details leading up to Wednesday’s chaos are not clear, it’s understood the violence broke out at Durban Road in Korsten. Picture: Supplied/Screengrab.
Veronica Mokhoali
JOHANNESBURG - Police in the Eastern Cape have confirmed that violence has broken out in Gqeberha, where some residents have set several minibus taxis and shops alight.
While details leading up to Wednesday’s chaos are not clear, it’s understood the violence broke out at Durban Road in Korsten.
Gunshots were fired as pedestrians and motorists fled in all directions to get to safety.
Videos and pictures circulating on social media show shops being looted and vandalised while some residents are seen throwing stones at other vehicles.
One community member told Eyewitness News that the riots violence erupted following an altercation between a man and a taxi driver.
“An altercation ensued between the two. The others taxi drivers arrived, took petrol and burnt his car and another car. After that, taxis just started burning.”
Police are on the scene trying to restore calm.
They said at least eight minibus taxis were set alight.
The police's Priscilla Naidu said: “In total, eight taxis were set alight, two taxis were damaged, and two other cars were set alight. We’re now investigating cases of public violence and at this stage, the situation is still very tense.”
No comments:
Post a Comment