Sisi Congratulates Tunisian President on Formation of New Cabinet
Ahram Online
Wednesday 13 Oct 2021
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi congratulated during a phone call on Wednesday his Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied on the formation of a new Tunisian cabinet, said presidential spokesman Bassam Rady.
El-Sisi reiterated Egypt's support of all steps that lead to preserving stability in Tunisia, and hailed "the brotherly and deeply-rooted ties binding the two countries' governments and peoples."
President Saied thanked the Egyptian president, reaffirming his keenness on enhancing cooperation with Egypt.
Saied also praised "Egypt's permanent support of Tunisia and its vital role in boosting mechanisms of Arab and African action in the face of regional challenges."
On Monday, Tunisia's President Kais Saied said in a statement that he had approved a new government, nearly two months after he sacked the government of Hichem Mechichi and suspended the activities of parliament.
The Tunisian president announced a number of drastic decisions in late July, suspending the parliament, dominated by the Islamist party Ennahdha, and relieving his prime minister in a step that sparked demonstrations for and against the decision.
Egypt has repeatedly affirmed its support for Saied following his actions in July, calling them “historic” and reiterating its trust in Saied’s “wise leadership.”
The new government took the oath two weeks after the appointment of Najla Bouden as the country’s prime minister.
Bouden, a 63-year-old geophysics university professor, is the first ever female prime minister in Tunisia and the Arab world.
Bouden's government features a record number of women ministers; nine out of 24 ministers are women.
No comments:
Post a Comment