UN, U.S. Turn Blind Eye to Terrorist TPLF Human Rights Abuses
October 7, 2021
BY MULATU BELACHEW
ADDIS ABABA- Jeffpearce.medium.com posted an article entitled :’The UN Literally Looks the Other Way When It Comes to TPLF Human Rights Abuses.’ The article has vividly stated that terrorist TPLF seems to have a blessing of some officials of United Nations (UN) and the U.S government for committing human rights abuses in Tigray and some areas of Amhara State.
According to the article, a UN official has openly suggested in an email to colleagues that ordinary people in Tigray are being forced to fight over “challenges” in the terrorist TPLF controlled areas of Amhara State.
This email apart from showcasing how desperate terrorist TPLF forces are, it tells the group is dragging its own people to the battle lines.
Hence, it is reasonable to ask, as the U.S. and its public advocates go on complaining over the expelled “Seven Saints,” how does the UN keep working in Tigray?, knowing that the people of Tigray, including children, are being forced to go to war? And what action is the UN taking to persuade TPLF terrorist fighters and their officers to stop doing this dangerous practice? None is given, the article stated.
Instructing staff not to take any photos or videos of recruiting events is a damage-control effort that speaks more to protecting the TPLF’s image than the physical safety of UN workers, the article indicated adding that it is a practice already confirmed by the New York Times’ own glorifying of child soldiers and in other media reports.
The article quoted the leaked UN internal communication on October 2,2021, it is humanitarian staff in Shire know of or at least have heard reports of human rights abuses within the areas they serve in Tigray and seem to be indifferent to responding and acting on them.
Among the revelations in an internal email sent to the Shire Group, one official tells recipients, “The situation across Shire AoR feels a bit tense as TPLF terrorist military recruitment campaign continues for over a week now. Unconfirmed reports indicate that mandatory recruitment (at least one person per family) have been ongoing, due to the increasing tensions and challenges in/around terrorist group-controlled areas in Amhara state.”
No indication in the email that the UN manager wants to investigate further to confirm or that officials will ask TPLF terrorist leaders to cease and desist forcing people in Tigray to fight for a the group.
“A few checkpoints along the Shire-Mekelle road remain open for humanitarians, though sporadically crowded with new recruits undergoing military training. “Items such as generators, ITC, teff, high-energy biscuits, and office furniture are still not allowed to transit to Tigray, the official contradicts herself in her own email” but any interference with aid getting into the region cannot simply be blamed on Ethiopian military and militia because they left the region during the unilateral ceasefire, and it certainly wasn’t around at the time this email was written (October 2). Hence, the only force that could prevent transit of aid is the TPLF.”
Besides, the email includes the attachment of a PowerPoint presentation on preliminary findings of another round of “Emergency Site Assessment” by IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix which indicates only 151,040 Internally Displaced Persons in the Amhara State while figures released by Ethiopian Ministry of Peace, indicates about 550,000 IDPs as of September 15. Since over 400,000 people didn’t suddenly cross into the region on the morning of September 1st, that means DTM had to be willfully blind in how it conducted its research through August, ignoring the great tides of victims of the TPLF looking desperately for safe haven.
The Ethiopian Herald October 7/2021
