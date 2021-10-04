US Should Show Sincerity and Come Up with a Realistic Dialogue Plan for Korean Peninsula: Chinese FM
By Global Times
Sep 30, 2021 06:40 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying. Photo: VCG
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on Thursday urged the US to show sincerity and come up with a realistic plan for dialogue with North Korea, and to stop shouting empty slogans when she answered a question about the latest development on the Korean Peninsula.
"Under the current circumstances, the key to breaking the deadlock on the Korean Peninsula and restarting dialogue is that North Korea's justified and reasonable concerns should be taken seriously and addressed," Hua said on Thursday's routine press briefing.
The US should not fall back on empty slogans calling for dialogue, but should demonstrate sincerity and come up with a realistic dialogue proposal, Hua said.
The reversible provisions of North Korea-related UN Security Council resolutions should be activated as soon as possible and necessary adjustments should be made to the existing sanctions, especially those concerning the humanitarian and livelihood of North Korea, Hua stressed.
"This will help restart peninsula dialogue and maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," Hua said.
"As a close neighbor of the Korean Peninsula, China always supports the two Koreas to improve relations and advance reconciliation and cooperation through dialogue and consultation. We hope relevant measures will play a positive role in improving and developing North-South relations," Hua said.
