Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on Political Misfits for Thurs. April 13, 2023
To hear this broadcast at the following link: https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/good-friday-agreement-npr-quits-twitter-march-inflation-numbers-1109450677.html
Listen to the 4th and final segment of this worldwide satellite radio broadcast entitled "Political Misfits" featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the contemporary security situation in the Horn of Africa state of Ethiopia.
The promotional language for the program says:
"Editor of the Pan-African Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses the Ethiopian government’s attempt to disarm regional ethnically based militias, an update on the peace treaty between the TPLF and Ethiopia, the increase in terrorism in Niger after two decades of US counterterrorism assistance, and how African countries should be allowed to solve the issue of terrorism on their own terms."
