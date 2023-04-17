Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. April 15, 2023
Listen to the Sat. April 15, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of the entire episode just click on the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 04/15 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the eruption of clashes between two military structures inside the Republic of Sudan; Ethiopia is continuing with its construction of the GERD project; Muslims in Ghana are expressing their solidarity with Palestine; and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has announced another advanced missile test.
In the second hour we look in-depth at the origins and developing crisis in the Republic of Sudan where the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) are engaged in fierce battles for control of key areas of the country.
We will provide an update on the reinstallation of two African American Tennessee Representatives by local authorities in Nashville and Memphis.
Finally, we listen to a briefing from the South African Communist Party (SACP) on their recent Central Committee meeting.
No comments:
Post a Comment