On the Road for Strengthening Revolutionary Armed Forces
April 9 this year marks the 30th anniversary of Comrade Kim Jong Il’s election as Chairman of the National Defence Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
When the day comes round every year, the Korean people recollect with deep emotion the long journey of patriotic devotion made by Kim Jong Il to defend and glorify the dignity and interests of the country and the people by relying on the powerful arms.
Inspection trip to a dwarf pine post
On the first morning of the New Year Juche 84 (1995), the car carrying Kim Jong Il arrived at the post of a unit of the Korean People’s Army on the outskirts of the capital city of Pyongyang.
On a snow-covered hill he acknowledged the cheers of soldiers and extended his warm New Year greetings to the KPA service personnel who have remained loyal to the Workers’ Party of Korea.
Looking down over the snow-covered dwarf pine wood, he said to his accompanying officials that such a place was called a dwarf pine company.
Watching the firepower training of the company soldiers on the parapet, he expressed his great satisfaction over the fact that the KPA has developed into a-match-for-a-hundred revolutionary armed force. And he looked round the company barracks and education room, before posing for a photograph with soldiers.
That evening, he told officials that he inspected a company, the basic combat unit of the KPA, and that he, in his capacity as the Supreme Commander of the KPA, had never before visited a company and congratulated its soldiers on the New Year’s Day, adding that he was determined to carry through the Korean revolution by relying on the army.
Climbing rugged road to Mt Osong
One August day in Juche 87 (1998), Kim Jong Il set out on his inspection trip to Mt Osong where a KPA unit was stationed.
The road to Mt Osong was very dangerous for vehicles to travel along, owing to a long spell of heavy rain. So, officials requested him to give up his attempt.
But he refused their earnest entreaty and got into his car, saying that he could not turn back because his soldiers were at the post and he had to experience the challenges of the rough road to the frontline in such bad weather if he was to learn what life was like for them.
At a critical moment when his car began to skid downwards, losing its balance, he got out and pushed the car up the mountain.
At long last, he arrived at the forward command post on the summit.
Later, looking back on that day, he said he could not help shedding tears at the mere mention of Mt Osong and that he could never forget the period of the Arduous March and forced march.
The road to be followed steadily
One June day in Juche 93 (2004), Kim Jong Il met with officials on his return from inspection of frontline units.
An official told him that he visited KPA units on 580 occasions from the day when he had inspected the Dwarf Pine Post, covering a distance of 126 000 km.
Kim Jong Il said to the official as follows: I, as a soldier of President Kim Il Sung, work devotedly for the country and the revolution, people and KPA service personnel, true to the President’s lifetime instructions. I neither want to seek any fame nor mind the number and distance of my inspection tours. I will invariably follow the road of the Songun revolution for the country and the revolution, our people and KPA service personnel. Our revolutionary cause will surely emerge victorious on this road. We should steadily follow the road of the Songun revolution to the end.
