Civil War in Sudan Means Return of Former Regime to Power: FFC
Al-Waithiq al-Bireir
April 14, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – The Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) are calling for a cessation of military escalation in Sudan, warning that war means the return of the former regime to rule Sudan again.
After a meeting on Thursday evening, the pro-democracy coalition issued a statement in the early hours of Friday saying the current military tension in the country has been planned by the remnants of the former regime with the aim of destroying the ongoing political process to restoring a civilian transitional government.
In a statement delivered at the end of the meeting early on Friday, al-Wathiq al-Bireir, a prominent member of the coalition, called for the exposure of the dissolved National Congress Party and the resistance against its plans.
“We urge everyone to stand up against the war and the resurgence of the remnants of the former regime,” he said.
Moreover, al-Bireir disclosed that they held a meeting four days before the escalation on April 8, attended by the armed forces commander-in-chief and the Rapid Support Forces commander.
He added they agreed on several issues during the meeting, but none of them was implemented.
He emphasized that “the resolution of the current crisis requires the completion of the political process.”
In a related development, three leaders of the Juba peace agreement signatory groups, Malik Agar, Minni Minnawi, and Gibril Ibrahim issued a joint statement saying they made good offices with the two rivals to defuse the crisis.
Also, the Democratic Bloc leaders called to de-escalate the security tensions and to settle the differences between the SAF and RSF peacefully.
Several political groups released statements calling to end the dangerous standoff.
The head of the National Umma Party, Burma Nasir, stated that the FCC decided to form a delegation to meet with Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Daglo “Hametti” but the meeting did not take place.
There has been no change in the military situation in the northern state as the Sudanese army continues to surround the RSF troops near Merowe airport. Also, there are reports about the deployment of additional troops arriving from both sides.
Further military sources confirmed to Sudan Tribune that nine senior SAF officers arrived Thursday at the military base in the northern Sudanese city of Meroe.
In addition, a security official told Sudan Tribune that more RSF forces arrived in the Sudanese capital today from Darfur.
The Sudanese military had previously stated that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had entered the capital and other states without the approval of the armed forces, which violated the RSF system.
On social media, Sudanese citizens expressed their concern about a possible conflict between the leaders of the military forces and called for a resolution through dialogue.
Hemetti’s supporters claimed, in videos posted on social media, that the sudden deployment of RSF forces near the military airbase in Merowe was due to fears of Egyptian military aircraft present there, which they believed were preparing to strike the paramilitary forces.
Observers in Khartoum suggest that the deployment of RSF troops in Khartoum and other towns is also intended to shield them from potential air and artillery strikes in the event of an armed conflict with the Sudan Armed Forces.
Following the collapse of the al-Bashir regime in April 2019, the number of RSF troops was estimated to be around 30,000. However, it is now estimated that the paramilitary force has grown to 100,000 recruits, who lack heavy weaponry and aviation. In contrast, the Sudanese army soldiers are estimated to be around 200,000 in number.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment