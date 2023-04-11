JEM Leader Calls for Dialogue to End Sudan’s Political Crisis
Gibril Ibrahim speaks on April 8, 2023
April 8, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – The head of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) called on Saturday for dialogue between the Sudanese political forces to reach an agreement ending the current political stalemate.
JEM and Sudan Liberation Movement-Minni Minnawi have rejected the framework political agreement and are leading a coalition of non-signatories that calls for equal representation in the upcoming civilian transitional government.
But the signatories to the framework agreement -Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and allied groups – offered them limited representation as determined in the Juba peace agreement and rejected many of their allied groups.
Speaking at Ramadan Iftar organised at his residence in Khartoum Gibril Ibrahim who is also a deputy head of the Democratic Bloc coalition said the political crisis led to security turmoil and a high level of tension in Sudan.
“Sudanese need to reject selfishness that has paralyzed the country and prevented each other from meeting and working together. The time has come to come together and speak with sincerity in order to unify the national ranks,” he said.
He further stressed that only dialogue can resolve the ongoing political crisis “and there is no alternative to dialogue,” pointing out that Sudan does not need another war.
“Therefore, we call on all Sudanese and our brothers in the political forces with all their components to abandon organizational selfishness and sit together,” he reiterated.
The two Western Sudan groups and their allies supported the coup that interrupted the democratic transition accusing the FFC of marginalizing them.
Earlier this year, they formed a large coalition involving all the anti-FFC factions saying they want to break the hegemony of the pro-democracy coalition.
To explain their refusal of many groups of the non-signatory coalition, the FFC say they cannot associate undemocratic forces with a process aiming to establish democracy in Sudan.
The function was attended by Shams al-Din Kabbashi Member of the Sovereignty Council, Fadlallah Burma acting Chairman of the National Umma Party and his deputy Marriam al-Mahadi.
Ibrahim called on the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to assume their duty to restore security in the country.
The security turmoil in the country ” holds our brothers in the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces responsible for maintaining security in the country, and they must defuse this tension,”. he said.
(ST)
