Sudan, South Sudan Sign Final Communique on Abyei Area
April 10, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – Sudan and South Sudanese leaders on Monday signed the final communique on the fate of the disputed Abyei Area.
The Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, signed on behalf of Sudan while South Sudan’s Presidential advisor on security, Tut Galuak Manime represented his country.
Representative of the United Nations, African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) attended the meeting.
The two sides, the final communique noted, discussed all the issues of common concerns, taking into consideration local needs in Abyei area in terms of necessary humanitarian assistance and services, establishment of development projects like hospitals, schools and roads to be shared by the two sides with the assistance of the international community and the United Nations in preparation for reaching to the final status of the disputed region.
It was also resolved that the final status issue be discussed in the next rounds of talks.
In a statement, the Vice President of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council said “commitment is crucial to implement all agreements,” on Abyei Area.
He appealed to the United Nations Interim Forces in Abyei (UNISFA) to play their full role in protecting civilians in the area, while emphasizing the need to expel what he described as “mercenaries who destabilize the region”.
Daglo, also the Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Political and Administrative Oversight of Abyei, further stressed that dialogue is the basis on which the parties should adhere to determine the final status of Abyei.
“We are keener to the stability of Sudan as well as South Sudan,” he stressed.
Meanwhile, Major Gen. Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr, the Force Commander of the UN peacekeeping force in Abyei presented a report in which he reviewed the security situation in the region.
The two sides praised the level of the report and promised to consider it through their various meetings.
Both sides further agreed to hold the third session of the meetings of the higher committees in Juba on a date to be determined by the two sides later.
