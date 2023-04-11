Umma Party Belittles Delay in Sudan’s Political Process
NUP Secretary General al-Wathiq Al-Berir sepaks on April 9, 2023
April 9, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – The National Umma Party (NUP) stressed on Sunday that the political process to restore transitional civilian rule has reached its final stages and belittled the differences that delayed the signing of the final agreement.
In a speech at an iftar event for the National Umma Party on Sunday, al-Wathiq al-Beirir, the secretary-general of the party, emphasized that they are exerting efforts to end the political crisis in Sudan through the ongoing process.
“The political process has reached its final stages, and we hope that it will be completed in the coming days with the signing of the final agreement to start a new phase of the transition. We reassure our people that the time for salvation is approaching and that the political process has reached its final stages. The discrepancies that appear on the surface will not prevent the completion of the restoration of civil transition.”
The signatories to the framework agreement twice postponed the signing of the final political agreement on the first and sixth of April due to the differences between the regular army and the paramilitary forces over command and control and years of the integration process.
With the stumbling of the political process, the supporters of the former regime resumed anti-revolution activities and announced a new campaign to release former president al-Bashir with the organization of a Ramadan breakfast on Monday. The non-signatories also resumed calls for a new political process, reiterating their rejection of the political framework agreement.
In a statement to mark the anniversary of the April 6 uprising, the head of the Sovereign Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Army, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, stressed their commitment to complete the political process “with the required speed, in order to close the doors to any attempt for a setback.”
The next day on April 7, al-Burhan made a new call for the civil forces to reach an agreement. He said that if the Forces for Freedom and Change and the Democratic Bloc fail to strike a deal, they have to step aside and make room for others. He further said he will establish a national consensus bloc that can achieve the transition.
In his remarks, the NUP secretary-general cited the headlines of the new transitional government, including ending the current economic crisis, peace with the holdout groups, justice, dismantling the former regime, etc. Additionally, he said the party should start preparations for the general elections at the end of the transitional period.
