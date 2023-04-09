National Photo Exhibition Highlights 11th Anniversary of Kim Jong Un’s Election to Top Posts of Party and State
A national photo exhibition “Immortal landmarks which brought about the great victory” opened to mark the 11th anniversary of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un’s election to the top posts of the Workers’ Party of Korea and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
On display in the venue of the exhibition were photos showing the personality traits of Kim Jong Un as a great man who advanced the development guidelines of the Party and the state by dint of his energetic ideological and theoretical activities and demonstrated to the whole world the absolute dignity and national prestige of the Republic by turning the worst-ever crises into the phases of development and innovations.
Other photos showed the immortal exploits of Kim Jong Un who is building a socialist paradise by continuing his journey of devotion for the prosperity and development of the state and the wellbeing of the people.
Its opening ceremony took place at the Okryu Exhibition House on April 7.
It was attended by Ri Il Hwan, secretary of the WPK Central Committee, Choe Hui Thae, chairman of the Pyongyang Municipal People’s Committee, Ri Myong Chol, secretary of the Pyongyang Municipal Committee of the WPK, officials concerned and working people in the city of Pyongyang.
Sung Jong Gyu, minister of Culture, delivered an opening address.
After the ceremony the participants looked round the venue.
