Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on Worldwide Satellite Television News Program Discussing the Security Crisis in the Republic of Sudan
Since April 15, more than 500 people have been reported killed with thousands more injured. Abayomi Azikiwe points to the role of outside forces in the fueling of the conflict and the creation of problems related to the resolution of the struggle for a democratic transition. The two sides, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), held talks on how to resolve their differences at a session in Jedda, Saudi Arabia. This program aired live on Sat. May 6, 2023.
To view this segment in its entirety just go the following link: Khartoum is witnessing intense street battles as the army is pounding targets in the city | Urmedium
The promotional language for the news segment reads as follows:
"Fighting in Sudan enters a fourth week as the warring parties are meeting in Saudi Arabia to hold their first round of direct talks.
"Khartoum is witnessing intense street battles as the army is pounding targets in the city. Envoys of Sudan's army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, also known as the R-S-F, are now in the Saudi Port city of Jeddah for talks. The two sides have reached multiple truces over the past weeks, but none of them have been respected. The truce talks, brokered by the U-S and Saudi Arabia, come while the army and the R-S-F have made it clear they would only discuss a humanitarian ceasefire. The fighting has derailed an internationally backed plan to usher in civilian rule following years of unrest and uprisings in the African country."
