Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. May 7, 2023
Listen to the Sun. May 7, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program just click on the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 05/07 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the continuing internal crisis in the Republic of Sudan and its implications for the African continent; a Kenyan pastor is being held in detention after over 100 of his followers have died; several Nigerian girls who were kidnapped nearly a decade ago have been returned to their families; and United States President Joe Biden is losing electoral support among his party adherents including African Americans.
In the second hour we examine in detail the unfolding security situation in the Republic of Sudan despite the beginning of talks between the two leaders of the military structures which have clashed for the last three weeks.
Finally, we will focus on the upcoming 60th anniversary of the formation of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), the forerunner to the African Union (AU).
In this segment we examine the legacies and contributions of Dr. W.E.B. Du Bois in the early phases of the Pan-African Movement along with Dr. Kwame Nkrumah focusing on his political ascendancy in the Gold Coast (Ghana) in 1957 and the historic First All-African People's Conference in Accra during Dec. 1958.
