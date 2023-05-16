Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on Political Misfits Worldwide Satellite Radio Broadcast on Mon. May 15, 2023
Editor of the Pan-African News Wire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses the situation in Sudan and the role foreign powers are playing in that conflict, how US proxies contribute to political destabilization and violence, why countries might take steps to restrict foreign NGOs from political activity, and what African nations can do to avoid being used as proxy battlegrounds.
To hear the podcast of this program go to the following URL: Turkish Election Runoff, Zelensky Euro Tour, US Proxy Wars (sputnikglobe.com)
