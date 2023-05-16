Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on By Any Means Necessary Worldwide Satellite Radio Broadcast on May 12, 2023
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss ongoing peace talks over the conflict in Sudan and the challenges to peace mounted by outside forces, how the situation in Sudan is related to past US interventions in north Africa and the Middle East, and how the conflict in Sudan is allowing for imperialist powers to rationalize further militarization on the continent of Africa.
To hear the podcast of this program go to the following link: Israel Attacks Gaza as It Approaches 75th Anniversary of The Nakba (sputnikglobe.com)
