Korean Women Hold Meeting to Vow Vengeance
Officials and members of the Socialist Women’s Union of Korea held a meeting to vow vengeance at the Central Class Education House on May 3.
It was attended by Kim Jong Sun, chairwoman of the SWUK Central Committee, officials of the SWUK, and women’s union members in the capital city of Pyongyang.
Oath-taking speeches were made.
Speakers said that the US imperialists and the south Korean puppet clique, who unleashed a catastrophic war on this land and cruelly murdered innocent Korean women and children over 70 years ago, are now bringing dark clouds of a nuclear war over the heads of the Korean people. They denounced the US imperialists, the ringleader of aggression and war, who openly revealed their sinister plot to destroy the DPRK as their act is an unpardonable crime to which no statute of limitations is applicable.
They clarified their firm will to never forgive the heinous crimes the enemies had committed against the DPRK and its people with unwavering anti-US, class consciousness and immutable stand on the principal enemy.
They solemnly pledged to give full play to the mettle of the Korean women who had struck terror into the aggressors by displaying strong mental strength and indomitable mettle during the past Fatherland Liberation War and to take revenge on the US imperialists and the south Korean puppet traitors who are scheming to persist in nuclear war moves against the DPRK.
2023-05-04
