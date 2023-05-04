TU Members Hold Indignation Meeting
Workers and members of the General Federation of Trade Unions of Korea, with a burning hatred for the US imperialists and the south Korean puppet clique and a determined will to mercilessly punish them, held an indignation meeting in Kaesong, a city along the military demarcation line, on May 3.
The meeting was attended by Pak In Chol, chairman of the GFTUK Central Committee, Kim Kum Ryong, secretary of the Kaesong City Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, trade union officials and workers and TU members in the city.
Speakers stressed that they would form regiments and divisions of workers and TU members and courageously turn out in the struggle to win an epoch-making victory, if the enemies force a war on this land again, being oblivious of their history of shameful defeats they had suffered at the hands of the Koreans for over seven decades.
The participants adopted an indignation statement denouncing the US imperialists and the south Korean puppet clique hell-bent on their moves to ignite the fuse of a nuclear war.
Then, they held processions.
