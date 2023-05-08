Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. May 6, 2023
Listen to the Sat. May 6, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode just go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 05/06 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the continuing security crisis in the Republic of Sudan as talks are underway in Saudi Arabia between the military commanders of the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces; German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has held talks with Kenyan President William Ruto over enhancing trade in the energy sector; the military leaders of the West African state of Mali have announced the planned holding of a referendum on the future of the country; and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres visited Burundi to hold discussions on developments in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.
In the second hour we look more in detail at events unfolding in the Republic of Sudan.
Finally, this month represents the 60th anniversary of the formation of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), the predecessor to today's African Union (AU). On May 25, 1963, Africa Liberation Day, more than 30 independent states gathered in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to formulate a continental organization.
In this segment we present a rare archival interview with June Milne on the contributions of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the former president of Ghana and the founder of modern Africa.
