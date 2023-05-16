Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. May 13, 2023
Listen to the Sat. May 13, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode just go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 05/13 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the Jeddah Declaration which was signed after talks between the two warring military structures in the Republic of Sudan; the Malawian High Court has ruled that students can wear dreadlocks in schools; Somalia has been hit by catastrophic floods in recent days; and in Mauritania the people are participating in a national election. In the second hour we go into details over the impact of the clashes in Sudan where the Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces have been fighting for four weeks.
In the final segment we examine the history related to the upcoming 60th anniversary of the formation of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), the predecessor to the African Union (AU).
We will listen to rare archival audio file of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah speaking in the United States in late 1958.
Finally, we hear an audio news report on historical developments in the East African state of Kenya during the early post-colonial period in the 1960s.
No comments:
Post a Comment