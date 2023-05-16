Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. May 14, 2023
Listen to the Sun. May 14, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the entire podcast of this episode go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 05/14 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the continuing conflict in the Republic of Sudan where one of the latest victims of the violence is reknowned vocalist Shaden Gardood; 33 people have been reportedly killed in fighting in the West African state of Burkina Faso; Botswana has placed a ban on the export and import of grain and sorghum in this Southern Africa state; and in Ghana, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) party has selected former President John Mahama as its candidate for the 2024 national elections.
In the second hour we listen to a report on the controversy surrounding allegations made by the United States ambassador to South Africa claiming that the African National Congress (ANC) government is selling arms to the Russian Federation.
We will also listen to an engagement by ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa with the party leadership in the KZN province.
Finally, we continue our focus on the upcoming 60th anniversary of the founding of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), the predecessor to the African Union (AU).
We will feature a rare archival audio file from March 6, 1960 of a panel discussion with the leader of the Tanzania Revolution and future President Julius Nyerere along with Eleanor Roosevelt, Barbara Ward, Ralph Bunche and Erwin Canham at Brandeis University in Massachusetts.
