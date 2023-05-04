U.S to Establish Joint Mechanism for Talks Between Warring Parties in Sudan
Head of Sudan's Sovereign Council Al-Burhan at Khartoum airport flanked with Hemetti on September 21, 2022
May 3, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – A Sudanese diplomat revealed a plan by the US to establish a regional and international committee to oversee negotiations between the national army and the rapid support forces in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.
Regional and international efforts are taking place to bring the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF)to a ceasefire and resume a political process to form a transitional civilian government.
“The US plans to form a committee tasked with overseeing negotiations between the army and the RSF,” a senior diplomat told Sudan Tribune on Wednesday, as the IGAD from one side and the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have proposed plans to end the armed conflict in Sudan.
Although the committee has yet to be formed, the diplomat noted that all neighbouring countries of Sudan have already expressed their willingness to participate.
The South Sudanese foreign ministry stated on May 2 that the belligerents in Sudan have agreed to observe a seven-day humanitarian cessation of hostilities from the 4th to the 11th of May.
The statement further added that the two military rivals agreed to name their representatives for the peace talk.
On May 1, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with Kenyan President William Ruto and Comorian President and current African Union President Azali Assoumani “the importance of continuing cooperation in pressing” the warring parties to uphold the ceasefire and begin negotiations on a more durable end to the conflict and unimpeded humanitarian access
The three-day ceasefire ends on Wednesday at midnight.
For his part, Kenyan President William Ruto on Tuesday said that the Sudanese army commander in chief and RSF commander bear the responsibility for the armed conflict that killed over 500 civilians and displaced thousands.
“We want to send very clear signals to our brothers in Sudan that this continent will not entertain any military rule. They have no business whatsoever destroying the hard-earned years of developing Sudan. The bombing of buildings, hospitals and infrastructure is unacceptable … we will hold them accountable,” Ruto said.
Army endorses IGAD proposal
On Wednesday, the Sudanese army officially agreed to the seven-day humanitarian truce proposal made by the IGAD leaders.
“The armed forces have expressed their agreement to the (IGAD) proposal, which is based on the principle of African solutions to issues within the continent. It takes into consideration the humanitarian aspects affecting the Sudanese people and is also mindful of the US-Saudi initiative currently underway,” reads a statement released on Wednesday evening.
“We hope that the rebels will comply with the requirements of the proposed truce,” stressed the military spokesman.
From Cairo, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Daffallah Al-Hajj Ali said on Wednesday that the army had agreed to talks with the Rapid Support Forces to “reach a humanitarian truce, not mediation to end the war”.
Ali stated that the army did not agree to any initiative or mechanism to intervene in Sudan. However, he stated that the talks between the army and the Rapid Support Forces would not be direct, but rather through a mediator.
The Sudanese diplomat has been tasked by the head of the Sovereign Council and army commander-in-chief to mobilize regional support for the Sudanese army.
