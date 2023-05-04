UAE Provides Humanitarian Aid to Sudanese Refugees in Chad
The UAE aid to Chad for Sudanese refugees fleeing the conflict (Emirates News Agency)
May 2, 2023 (DUBAI) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday sent a plane with food to Chad as part of efforts to provide the much-needed humanitarian assistance for refugees fleeing the conflict in Sudan.
The humanitarian aid, the Emirates News Agency reported, is an initiative of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Foundation’s drive to provide food to alleviate the suffering of refugees who arrive at Sudan-Chadian border.
“The aid effort is keeping with directives from the leadership of UAE to provide assistance to the people of Sudan and reflects the country’s desire to help and support communities worldwide in times of need,” it said.
At least 528 people, according to the United Nations, have been killed and 4,599 injured since the conflict began, with many more thought to have died due to the disruption of critical services, including health care.
In addition, about 334,000 people are estimated to have been internally displaced, and over 100,000 people have fled to neighbouring countries.
In Khartoum, several neighbourhoods continue to face severe water shortages due to blackouts, lack of fuel and damage to water supplies.
Since the fighting broke out on April 15, hundreds of people have reportedly been killed and thousands wounded in the clashes between Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
On Tuesday, however, the rival leaders agreed to a seven-day humanitarian ceasefire, raising hopes of peace and stability in the country.
According to the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), more than 800,000 people may flee Sudan due to the ongoing fighting between the SAF and the RSF.
Those fleeing the current conflict, the agency said, include Sudanese nationals and thousands of existing refugees living temporarily in Sudan.
(ST)
