Youth and Students Hold Meeting to Vow Vengeance
Youth and students held a meeting to vow vengeance at the Sinchon Museum on May 2 to resolutely punish the US, the rogue state of a rare kind and the empire of evil, which openly revealed its nuclear war scheme against the DPRK, and the south Korean puppet clique hell-bent on confrontation with the fellow countrymen.
It was attended by Mun Chol, chairman of the Central Committee of the Socialist Patriotic Youth League, Pak Thae Sop, secretary of the South Hwanghae Provincial Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, officials concerned, officials of the youth league and other youth and students.
Speakers, in the name of the Korean youth, denounced the puppet traitor Yoon Suk Yeol’s trip to the US as the most hostile, aggressive, humiliating and dangerous trip for a nuclear war, and scathingly rejected that the documents cooked up by the American master and its A-class stooge are the products of criminal ambition of those who are steeped in the hostility towards the DPRK.
Noting that the US imperialists and the south Korean puppet clique, who are running amuck as a tiger moth while denying the existence of the DPRK itself, will surely pay dearly for their reckless acts and remarks, they solemnly declared that their burning spirit of revenge would lead to the victory in the showdown with the US and the south Korean puppets.
The participants burned the enemies in effigy with a feeling of bringing death to them.
2023-05-03
