AU Commission President Election: Who Will Succeed Mahamat?
ADDIS ABABA, February 14, 2025 – Djiboutian Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Kenyan Raila Amolo Odinga, and Malagasy Richard Randriamandrato are competing to succeed Chadian Moussa Faki Mahamat as the President of the African Union (AU) Commission. This election is specifically designated for a representative from East Africa.
The frontrunner in this election, which will take place during the 38th AU Summit on Saturday and Sunday in Addis Ababa, is former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga. He has committed to collaborating with African leaders to secure two permanent seats for the continent on the United Nations Security Council.
In a televised debate with the other candidates on December 13, Raila Odinga stressed that Africa’s representation on the UN Security Council, along with veto power, is essential for ensuring fairness on the global stage. “It is unacceptable that this continent of 1.4 billion people is excluded while Europe holds three permanent seats,” he stated.
Odinga has pledged to prioritize conflict resolution and address the root causes of instability while promoting effective institutions that foster an environment conducive to development and prosperity in Africa. He also vowed to enhance intra-African trade, reduce excessive reliance on external funding, and achieve agricultural transformation across the continent.
Odinga will face significant competition from Djibouti’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf. “I am firmly committed to exercising responsible leadership, enhancing governance and democracy, strengthening our institutional capacities, promoting peace and security, stimulating economic and social development, developing infrastructure, undertaking bold transitions in the face of environmental challenges, supporting youth employment and gender equality, and advocating for the African diaspora, all while promoting Africa’s position on the global stage,” emphasized Ali Youssouf, who has served as Djibouti’s foreign minister since 2005.
The Djiboutian diplomat also pledged to bolster regional security and foster unity beyond linguistic and cultural divides in Africa. He asserts that Africans must take charge of the peace and security agenda on the continent, as foreign intervention has often hindered sustainable progress.
Richard Randriamandrato, the former Malagasy Foreign Minister, expressed his commitment to unlocking Africa’s economic potential. He plans to implement progressive measures aimed at achieving complete trade liberalization to ensure inclusive economic growth. According to Randriamandrato, intra-African trade remains low, accounting for only 12.6% of total continental exchanges, significantly trailing regions such as the European Union.
“I am an economist and financier. To develop the economy at the continental level, we first need to enhance trade through liberalization,” stated Randriamandrato during the debate featuring all three candidates.
Randriamandrato also emphasized the importance of strengthening regional economic blocs and reducing foreign influence in Africa’s security affairs.
To be elected as head of the African Union Commission, a candidate must secure a two-thirds majority from the organization’s 55 member states, a challenge that often necessitates forming regional and strategic alliances. The term lasts four years and is renewable once.
