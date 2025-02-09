Despite Gaza Ceasefire, Israel Continues to Commit Genocide: Euro-Med
Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor says Israeli forces have killed at least 110 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, since a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Tel Aviv took effect on January 19.
According to the Geneva-based rights group, Israel forces have killed six Palestinians per day since the implementing of the deal.
It said more than 900 Palestinians have also been injured since the ceasefire, averaging 47 injuries per day.
“Thousands remain missing beneath the rubble, yet recovery efforts are still hampered by Israel’s deliberate delays in allowing the necessary equipment into the enclave,” Euro-Med Monitor said.
The rights group said that “recovery operations are currently being carried out with manual tools or basic equipment that is not suitable for dealing with thousands of tons of rubble.”
“As of right now, 571 dead bodies have been recovered in the Strip, at a rate of 30 per day.”
On Sunday, the Gaza Health Ministry said that the death toll from Israel’s 15 months of campaign of death and destruction has now reached 48,181 after rescuers found seven more bodies from rubble.
“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them.”
Gaza’s Civil Defense Agency said it feared that the “bodies of thousands” of people are still buried under rubble. It said crews faced difficulties in finding and recovering them because of a lack of “heavy equipment and machinery.”
Health officials said more than 14,000 people are missing across the coastal territory.
The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants in November for Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
