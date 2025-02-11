Ethiopia Gears Up for Record Turnout at 38th AU Summit
February 11, 2025
ADDIS ABABA – Ethiopia has finalized preparations for the upcoming African Union (AU) summits, anticipating a significantly larger turnout than in previous years. The National Committee overseeing the preparations expects approximately 15,000 in-person attendees.
Committee Head and Foreign Affairs State Minister Ambassador Birtukan Ayano stated that this year’s preparations have been significantly enhanced to ensure a seamless experience for all guests, emphasizing Ethiopia’s readiness to provide exceptional hospitality. A 35-member committee has implemented several innovations, including the recruitment of 101 trained volunteer protocol service providers. These efforts aim to make this year’s summits unique and engaging.
Leveraging its extensive experience hosting the AU Summit, Ethiopia has established a national coordinating committee comprised of representatives from 35 institutions. Amb. Birtukan highlighted the unique approach of this year’s summit, themed “Every Citizen is a Diplomat for His Country.” In line with this motto, 101 protocol cadets have been trained to ensure the successful and coordinated execution of the high-level gathering. Protocol Guidelines and Administrative Arrangements have been prepared and distributed to participants.
Participants will have the opportunity to visit several key sites, including the newly inaugurated Addis Ababa Corridor Development, the recently renovated National Palace, the Addis Africa Convention Center, and established attractions such as the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum, Unity Park, Friendship Park, and Entoto Park.
Government Communication Services State Minister Tesfahun Gobezai confirmed the expectation of a large number of guests at the 46th Executive Council and 38th Assembly of Heads of State and Government. Over 1,000 journalists have applied for accreditation to cover the summit. The State Minister also called on Addis Ababa residents to continue their tradition of extending warm hospitality to participants.
Ethiopia’s Permanent Representative to the African Union Ambassador Hirut Zemene stated that Ethiopia will focus on agendas that protect its national interests. Ethiopia will showcase its work in green development, agricultural activities, environmental protection, school feeding programs, and infrastructure development at the summit.
BY YESUF ENDRIS
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 11 FEBRUARY
