Hezbollah Hails Iran’s Islamic Revolution, Says it 'Reshaped History'
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Military Media of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon
The Lebanese Resistance group says "Iran has always stood with oppressed peoples, providing critical support to the Palestinian cause as it faces erasure by global powers."
Marking the 46th anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, Hezbollah issued a statement congratulating Iranian Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei, President Masoud Pezeshkian, and the Iranian people.
The movement hailed the revolution as a turning point that reshaped history, dismantled tyranny, and established a sovereign Islamic state free from global hegemony.
Iran’s leadership, as per the Lebanese Resistance group, has guided the country toward political independence, scientific advancement, and industrial growth, overcoming challenges such as sanctions, external aggression, and geopolitical conspiracies.
“Under its wise leadership, the revolution has guided this great nation to build a powerful and exemplary state,” Hezbollah asserted, adding that after more than four decades, the Islamic Republic has solidified its status as a regional power with undeniable influence on global affairs.
Iran stands with oppressed people
In its statement, Hezbollah also emphasized Iran’s unwavering support for rightful causes, particularly its role as a steadfast backer of resistance movements.
“Iran has always stood with oppressed peoples, providing critical support to the Palestinian cause as it faces erasure by global powers—especially under the current US administration, which seeks to impose its agenda on the region.”
Hezbollah underscored Iran’s crucial role in the victories of regional resistance movements, particularly in Lebanon.
“Since 1982, the Islamic Republic has been an essential partner in every triumph, offering unwavering support that enabled us to liberate our land and alter the balance of power,” the statement added.
Concluding its statement, Hezbollah expressed its wishes for Iran’s continued strength and stability, affirming that the core principles of the revolution—rejection of foreign domination, commitment to Palestinian liberation, and the promotion of Islamic unity—remain the key to securing the future of the Muslim world.
The Islamic Revolution and the establishment of the Islamic Republic
The Islamic Revolution in Iran, also known as the 1979 Iranian Revolution, was a significant political and social upheaval that resulted in the overthrow of the Pahlavi monarchy and the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Before the revolution, Iran was ruled by Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, a monarch who had been in power since 1941. The Shah's regime was characterized by an authoritarian rule, a strong military, and a close relationship with Western powers, especially the United States.
The Shah’s regime was known for its political repression, including censorship, surveillance, and imprisonment of political opponents.
Despite the country's wealth from oil exports, many Iranians felt excluded from economic benefits. The wealth gap between the elite and the general population widened, leading to widespread dissatisfaction. Rural areas, in particular, suffered from poverty and underdevelopment.
The revolution was heavily influenced by Imam Ruhollah Khomeini, a cleric who had been exiled by the Shah for his opposition and criticism of the regime's corruption and ties to the West.
Large-scale protests against the Shah’s regime began in 1978. In January 1979, the Shah, facing increasing protests and the collapse of his regime’s support, fled Iran for medical treatment. The Shah’s departure left a power vacuum, which Khomeini and his supporters were quick to fill.
Imam Khomeini returned to Iran on February 1, 1979, after 14 years of exile, to a hero’s welcome. His return marked the beginning of the establishment of the Islamic Republic.
In April 1979, a national referendum was held, and the Iranian people overwhelmingly voted to establish an Islamic Republic, marking the official end of the monarchy.
