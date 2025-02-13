Kremlin Now Forming Group of Negotiators with US — Kremlin
Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Moscow and Washington intend to immediately start negotiations on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump Mikhail Metzel/TASS
MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russia has already started forming a group for talks with the United States, including to discuss the situation in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"Undoubtedly, the work has begun. As soon as the president makes the relevant decisions, we will inform you," he said, when asked if Russia had begun to form a negotiating group of its own. Peskov did not specify who might head the group, noting that it would be reported after Putin's relevant decisions.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Moscow and Washington intend to immediately start negotiations on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. He said that he had asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, his national security advisor Michael Waltz and special envoy Steve Whitkoff to lead the talks.
