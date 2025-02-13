Putin, New Syrian Leader Hold First Telephone Conversation
The Russian leader emphasized that Russia remained committed to the principle of "unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian state"
© Gavriil Grigorov/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held his first telephone conversation with Syria’s new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.
The phone call marked the first high-level communication between Moscow and Damascus after the government change that took place in Syria at the end of last year.
TASS has gathered the key information about the conversation.
Unity and sovereignty
- The heads of state "thoroughly discussed" the situation in Syria, where a transition period expected to last until March 1, 2025, was declared after opposition forces conducted a successful offensive and formed a "salvation government."
- Putin emphasized that Russia remained committed to the principle of "unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian state."
- The two also discussed the need to implement "a series of measures in order to ensure a sustainable improvement of the situation in the country, and step up intra-Syrian dialogue involving the leading political, ethnic and religious groups."
Assistance and allied ties
- Putin wished success to the new Syrian leader, pointing to the historical ties of friendship between the two countries’ people.
- The Russian president confirmed that Moscow was ready to continue assisting Damascus in improving the social and economic situation, particularly by providing humanitarian support.
Economic cooperation
- Putin and al-Sharaa discussed cooperation in trade, economic, educational and other fields, particularly based on the outcome of the talks that a Russian inter-agency delegation held in Damascus recently.
- The leaders agreed "to maintain this sort of useful communication" to boost bilateral cooperation.
- The Kremlin described the conversation as "constructive, business-like and substantive."
